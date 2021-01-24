Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF opened at $59.53 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.