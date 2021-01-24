Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11,473.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.34. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.