Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,833.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 48,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $346.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

