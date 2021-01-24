Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $96.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.