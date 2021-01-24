Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,355 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,865.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $28.58 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

