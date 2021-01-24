Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,116 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

