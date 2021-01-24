Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,618 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.68. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $218.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.622 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. KeyCorp began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

