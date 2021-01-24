Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the period.

PMAR opened at $28.56 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

