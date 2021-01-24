KickToken (KICK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179,519.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $738,260.76 and approximately $179,519.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

