Kin (KIN) Reaches Market Cap of $65.44 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $65.44 million and $503,416.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00055768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00130234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00076618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00294954 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

