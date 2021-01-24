Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $53,728.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00128918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071633 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,702.58 or 1.02369932 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

