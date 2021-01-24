KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 248.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866,974 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after acquiring an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE KKR opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.