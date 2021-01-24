KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

