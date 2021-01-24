Kleros (PNK) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008122 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,520,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.