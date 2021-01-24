Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and $49,795.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00128918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071633 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,702.58 or 1.02369932 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,318,409,401 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

