Klimatas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $127.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $12,405.45 and approximately $127.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

