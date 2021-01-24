Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

KSS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 3,594,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

