Komodo (KMD) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $75.00 million and $3.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00284923 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00086053 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00034375 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,800,185 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.