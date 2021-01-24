Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDSMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

