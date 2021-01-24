Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $159,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,138 shares of company stock worth $2,082,330 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 420,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.95. 1,675,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

