Kryll (KRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44,907.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and $44,907.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00734335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.88 or 0.04361368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

