Kryll (KRL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.71 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Kryll has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $95,980.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kryll

KRL is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

