KuboCoin (KUBO) Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded up 159.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One KuboCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KuboCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $1.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded up 164.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039925 BTC.

KuboCoin Coin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

KuboCoin Coin Trading

KuboCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuboCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuboCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

