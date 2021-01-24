KuCoin Shares (KCS) One Day Volume Hits $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00783725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.61 or 0.04521391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017960 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.