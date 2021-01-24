KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003626 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $94.23 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

