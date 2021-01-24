Kuende Price Tops $0.0003 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Kuende has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Kuende has a market cap of $284,596.79 and $16.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00074642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00747944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.51 or 0.04383523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

