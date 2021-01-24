KUN Price Tops $8.37 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.37 or 0.00025813 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $16,748.34 and $18.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

