Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $874.71 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Kusama token can now be bought for $103.27 or 0.00322657 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $874.71 million and $99.65 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00055564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00282472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071360 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.93 or 1.01863969 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

