Kuverit (KUV) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $324,331.20 and $202.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053923 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006067 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.11 or 0.04571628 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015204 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017852 BTC.
About Kuverit
According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “
Buying and Selling Kuverit
Kuverit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.
