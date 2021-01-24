L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after buying an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 436,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,733. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

