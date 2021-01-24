Lambda (LAMB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.52 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $26.42 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00075694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00808799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.34 or 0.04452026 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017740 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,877,330 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

