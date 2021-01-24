Lamden (TAU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,466.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $52,466.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.