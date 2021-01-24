LanaCoin (LANA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $358,412.62 and approximately $50.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,891.82 or 1.00093110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025589 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00333338 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.94 or 0.00718540 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00157742 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002055 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030073 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003634 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,960,707,306 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

