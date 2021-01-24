Largo Coin Market Cap Hits $174.62 Million (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Largo Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.86 or 0.00030928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $174.62 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00129122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00283617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,461.40 or 1.01776287 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,255,055 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,888 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

