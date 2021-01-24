LATOKEN 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,796.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $56,796.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00073938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00730687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.94 or 0.04349796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017802 BTC.

LA is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

