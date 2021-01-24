LATOKEN (LA) One Day Volume Tops $63,923.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $63,923.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00792365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.23 or 0.04616635 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017734 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

