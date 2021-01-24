LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $61.13 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00056325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129736 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00284377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070738 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,282.50 or 1.00371858 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.