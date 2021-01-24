Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $642,566.30 and $2,558.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00056011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00126986 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00271799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.