Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $589,410.80 and approximately $8,032.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.