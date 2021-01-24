Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

