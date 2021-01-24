Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 326.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of LEA opened at $167.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

