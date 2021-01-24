Lendingblock Reaches Market Cap of $234,805.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $234,805.00 and $390.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00859192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.29 or 0.04589893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.