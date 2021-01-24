Level01 (LVX) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Level01 has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $21,159.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Level01 has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00806446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04506718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

