Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $2,088,398.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,398.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $153,225.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,573.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,566,760 shares of company stock worth $29,574,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.