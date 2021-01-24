Levolution Price Tops $0.0910 on Major Exchanges (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $198,530.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00790038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00052521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.72 or 0.04516744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,751,667 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

