LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after buying an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,330,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 83.9% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,789,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.96 and its 200-day moving average is $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

