LHT Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 86.5% against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $83,187.42 and $40.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007675 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.