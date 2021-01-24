Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.57. 958,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,129. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

