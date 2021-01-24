Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $15.28 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,000. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after buying an additional 474,690 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 70,951 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.