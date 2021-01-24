Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.93 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 78.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00004150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00076964 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00279993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Lido DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

